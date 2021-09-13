Share Facebook

Deep space operations is an area NASA has identified as needing additional investments as we explore further, deeper and with more frequency. To that end, NASA is adding to its infrastructure and thinking about new ways to best use its assets, including on-demand access.

In this the third episode in our annual Summer Season special podcast we have another Future-in-Space Operations presentation from Joe Lazio and Marc Sanchez Net of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory who discuss “On-Demand Access for Deep Space Operations.”

Listen in.

On-demand Deep Space Operations Presentation

