Nova Scotia Gives Maritime Launch Services Approval for Spaceport Construction

Maritime Launch Services (MLS) has cleared the last hurdle ahead of construction on Spaceport Nova Scotia with today’s news that the Province of Nova Scotia had informed the startup that they had satisfied all the conditions of its environmental assessment in 2019.

The press release from MLS included a statement from Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia which said, “This is a good day for Nova Scotia – particularly rural Nova Scotia – as Spaceport Nova Scotia will create many jobs, education and partnership opportunities while boosting the province’s economy. We’re proud to be a destination for the growing and competitive global commercial space industry.”

Stephen Matier, President and CEO, Maritime Launch stated that “Today is historic. Nova Scotia is the safest and most globally competitive location to launch satellites into space and today we are closer to realizing this potential. We are grateful to the team of global experts in design, construction, environmental protection and spaceport operations who have been working with us every step of the way to develop a world class launch site with a focus on safety and environmental stewardship. Space launch from Nova Scotia will position Canada as a global leader in low earth orbit satellite communications while creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs in the province.”

MLS also stated that it now it has he provinces approval to proceed with construction that it expects “other national and international space companies will choose to establish a corporate presence in Nova Scotia to be near the Company’s commercial launch facilities.”

This has been part of their plan all along in wanting to attract other companies to establish a presence locally and is something that’s been seen at other global spaceports. Initially I would suspect a small presence by companies directly supporting the MLS effort.

Matier also spoke directly about the environmental assessment process saying, “Our local host communities, the Mi’kmaq and all Nova Scotians can be confident that we will build and operate the spaceport with a focus on safety and environmental stewardship. This was our focus when we began the initiative years ago and it remains our commitment for the future.”

No date has been announced yet for the beginning of construction. The news however should help MLS in its efforts to raise needed funds. MLS has a phased approach to the construction of Spaceport Nova Scotia with Phase 1 supporting small vehicle launches, and Phase 2 supporting the launch of medium class launch vehicles. MLS is planning to support a small launch vehicle suborbital test late next year by Montreal area based Reaction Dynamics.