NASA Scrubs Launch of Artemis I Mission

NASA’s first attempt to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) for the Artemis I mission was scrubbed today by the launch director at approximately 8:34 a.m. EDT.

In a statement NASA said, “The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration. Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.”

NASA has two more launch opportunities in the next week;

September 2, 2022 Launch Window

12:48 EDT (16:48 UTC) (Launch window opens for 120 minutes)

Mission duration: 39 days

Return date: October 11

September 5, 2022 Launch Window

17:12 EDT (21:12 UTC) (Launch window opens for 90 minutes)

Mission duration: 42 days

Return date: October 17

If NASA can’t launch by next Monday they will need to bring the Space Launch System back to the vehicle assembly building to replace the Flight Termination System (FTS) battery which only lasts for 20 days and to perform maintenance on the huge rocket.

Should NASA replace the battery and perform other needed maintenance, the next available launch windows are between September 19 – October 4 and October 17 – October 31. It’s unlikely NASA would have enough time to service SLS before the first launch window, so the latter launch window appears to be a more realistic opportunity.