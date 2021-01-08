New methodology sees significant jump in value of the space economy in Euroconsult’s 2020 report

Share Facebook

Before the holidays I wrote a story on what is the size of the global space economy. That story included a video with Euroconsult's Nathan de Ruiter discussing their Space Economy Report 2019. I knew at the time that a new report was forthcoming. What I didn't know was that the report would see the value of the space economy jump from US$298 to US$385 million. Here's what you need to know to understand the report.