NASA invites Canadian participation in proposed environmental missions

Marc Boucher October 1, 2020 Earth Observation, News, Science Comments Off on NASA invites Canadian participation in proposed environmental missions

Aerosol, Cloud, Convection and Precipitation (ACCP) proposed mission. Credit: NASA.

Earlier this year it was made public that Canada had been invited to participate in the NASA led Aerosol, Cloud, Convection and Precipitation (ACCP) proposed missions. Today, the Canadian Space Agency released a request for proposals for three possible instrument contributions. This type of mission fits in very well the climate action agenda of the Liberal government.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved