Moving forward with satellite servicing standards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Satellite servicing is going from the realm of, I wish we could do this, to becoming a reality. That reality includes creating satellite servicing standards.

Today on the SpaceQ podcast we’re starting our annual Summer Series with a podcast on satellite servicing standards.

Tomorrow will see the first launch of a communication satellite with a satellite Mission Extension Vehicle attached to it. The customer is Intelsat and the Mission Extension Vehicle, known as MEV, is built by Northrop Grumman. An MEV has previously flown as a separate demonstration mission. This MEV, MEV-2, will launch attached to the Intelsat 30 satellite and then separate and service the Intelsat 10-02 satellite before moving on to service another customer. You can watch the launch on SpaceQ.

There are several legacy companies looking to garner a share of the satellite servicing market along with a slew of startups. There are many issues facing all those interested in satellite servicing. To work towards technical and safety standards DARPA funded a new organization with that goal.

Today, Brian Weeden, the Executive Director of the Consortium for Execution of Rendezvous and Servicing Operations, known as (CONFERS), provides an in-depth look at what their organization is doing and the challenges ahead. His talk was part of the Future-in-space Operations weekly teleconference series recorded on July 29. I should note that Brian is also the Director of Program Planning for the Secure World Foundation.

Listen in.

CONFERS satellite servicing standards presentation

The Show

Like the show? Support the show:

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364 Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:

podcast AT spaceq.ca

podcast AT spaceq.ca Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/canadainspace

https://twitter.com/canadainspace Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:

https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.