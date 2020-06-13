Arianespace Live Event

Please Note: This page only broadcasts during live events.

Next live event: Vega Flight VV16.

Launch Date: June 18, 2020

Launch Time: 01:51:10 GMT on June 19 (9:51:10 p.m. EDT on June 18)

Launch Site: Kourou, French Guiana

Payload: Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) including Canadian satellites – Iris (GHGSat-C1) for GHGSat, and ESAIL for ESA/exactEarth.

About: This is the first Vega flight of the year for Arianespace and the its fifth mission in 2020. The Vega spacecraft will orbit 53 satellites on the Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) Proof of Concept (PoC) Flight, performed on behalf of 21 customers.

Launch Video: The webcast will be available approximately 15 – 30 minutes before the scheduled launch time.

Press Kit