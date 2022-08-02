Metaspectral to test hyperspectral payload on the ISS

Craig Bamford August 2, 2022

Credit: Metaspectral.

Vancouver-based Metaspectral is sending a hyperspectral imaging payload to the International Space Station in early 2023. Working with HySpeed Computing and Nanoracks, they’ll be there to test and improve hyperspectral data analysis using deep learning algorithms and neural networks.

They’re also there to prove that Metaspectral’s compression tech can solve a big problem with hyperspectral imaging: the pictures are enormous—but the bandwidth is not.

