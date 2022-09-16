John Moores is the New Science Advisor to the President of the Canadian Space Agency

Share Facebook

John Moores of York University is the new Science Advisor to Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency.

Moores replaces Sarah Gallagher of Western University who was the first science advisor to the President, appointed in September 2018.

Dr. John E. Moores is the York Research Chair in Space Exploration and Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies, Dept. of Earth and Space Science and Engineering at York University. He also currently serves as the Director of the Technologies for Exo-Planetary Science NSERC CREATE Program.

Moores has a bachelor’s degree in engineering science (aerospace) from the University of Toronto and a PhD in planetary science from the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

He is a Participating Scientist on NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory mission, known as the Curiosity rover. He has also participated on the Mars Exploration Rovers (Spirit and Opportunity) in 2004, was a contributor to the 2005 Huygens mission to Saturn’s moon Titan and the 2008 Phoenix mission to the Martian Arctic.

The process to select a new Science Advisor was a lengthy one with interviews ongoing through the spring and a final decision being made earlier in the summer.

Miss Campbell penned a mandate letter to Moores which reads;

Dear Dr. Moores,

I am very pleased that you have agreed to become the Science Advisor to the President of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). You will be part of my executive team, and I look forward to your active participation in the discussions at the CSA’s Executive Committee table. You will also have the opportunity to collaborate extensively with Canada’s Chief Science Advisor and the network of Departmental Science Advisors (DSAs) from other Departments and Agencies within the Canadian government.

During your tenure at the Canadian Space Agency, you will serve as a neutral sounding board for senior officials and decision makers when debating science-related issues, to make recommendations and provide strategic advice on science and science policy issues, as they relate to space, and to act as a link between the CSA and external stakeholders.

Your specific duties will include:

Advise the President and collaborate with the members of the CSA Executive Committee to promote science priorities for the Canadian Space Program;

Represent and promote the Canadian space science portfolio, including fostering partnerships on space research with other government departments and internationally;

Communicate the societal impact and breadth of CSA’s science investments, as the principal public-facing Science Advisor for CSA;

Promote engagement, facilitate networking on space science and strengthen relationships with the Canadian research community, including Universities, Industry and the Granting councils;

Promote equity, diversity and inclusion, as well as capacity development opportunities for young professionals in the field of space science and engineering and other domains related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM);

As part of the Science Advisor Network headed by Canada’s Chief Science Advisor, Dr. Mona Nemer, you will be liaising and integrating a team of DSAs that will be advising the Government of Canada on cross cutting science issues, sharing best practices, and collaborating on multi-departmental initiatives.

In conclusion, I know I can count on you to fulfill the important responsibilities entrusted upon you. In turn, you can count on my unconditional support to ensure you succeed in your role as our Science Advisor.

Once again, welcome to the CSA family. I am looking forward to working with you on advancing Canada’s space science priorities.

Warm regards,

Lisa Campbell