Jenni Sidey-Gibbons – Powering up the space station

CSA astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons guided astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Shane Kimbrough during their spacewalk on June 16 and 20, 2021. She will continue to guide them through their tasks on June 25 when they will complete the installation new International Space Station solar arrays. Credit: NASA/CSA.