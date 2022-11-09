Insight Into the US In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing National Strategy

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we a have Future In-Space Operations Q&A from Sept. 14 on the US ISAM National Strategy which was released by the White House in April of this year. ISAM being the acronym for In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing.

The guest speaker is Ezinne Uzo-Okoro, from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Uzo-Okoro is the Chair of the National Science and Technology Council Working Group on ISAM. In the podcast she spoke for about 24 minutes on the the national strategy before spending another half hour answering questions.

Listen in.

In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing National Strategy (PDF)