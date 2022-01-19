In conversation – Jason Michaud, Stardust Technologies

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast our special guest is Jason Michaud, founder and CEO of Stardust Technologies.

Stardust Technologies is an aerospace and technology startup based in Cochrane, Ontario and with offices in Ottawa. The company specializes in AI, XR, Robotics, and STEM education.

Subsequent to our interview which was recorded in mid-December, Stardust announced last week a joint-partnership with the HABITAT MARTE Space Analog Station in Brazil and are planning a trip to Brazil in Q2.