Growing food in extreme environments including on Mars

Today on Science Weekend we’re featuring a video from the educational Astro at Home series about growing food in extreme environments, including growing food on Mars.

The Astro at Home program is produced by Discover the Universe and is a collaboration of the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics and the Canadian Astronomical Society in collaboration with the Centre for Research in Astrophysics of Quebec.

They produce a variety of educational material and SpaceQ encourages teachers and parents to check out their offerings.

Astro at Home – Growing food on Mars

In today’s featured video, the Astro at Home folks take you on a journey of growing food in extreme environments including future space explorers who might venture to Mars.

The guest is Matt Bamsey, a Senior Project Manager at the Canadian Space Agency who happens to be a leading expert on growing food in extreme environments. He’s worked in greenhouses in the Canadian high-Arctic, as well designing and deploying a state of the art greenhouse in the Antarctic.