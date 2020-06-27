Live Event

Growing food in extreme environments including on Mars

Marc Boucher June 27, 2020 News, Science Leave a comment

Matt Bamsey describes a greenhouse in an extreme environment, like the Antarctic or Mars. Credit: Discover the Universe.

Today on Science Weekend we’re featuring a video from the educational Astro at Home series about growing food in extreme environments, including growing food on Mars.

The Astro at Home program is produced by Discover the Universe and is a collaboration of the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics and the Canadian Astronomical Society in collaboration with the Centre for Research in Astrophysics of Quebec.

They produce a variety of educational material and SpaceQ encourages teachers and parents to check out their offerings.

Astro at HomeGrowing food on Mars

In today’s featured video, the Astro at Home folks take you on a journey of growing food in extreme environments including future space explorers who might venture to Mars.

The guest is Matt Bamsey, a Senior Project Manager at the Canadian Space Agency who happens to be a leading expert on growing food in extreme environments. He’s worked in greenhouses in the Canadian high-Arctic, as well designing and deploying a state of the art greenhouse in the Antarctic.

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved