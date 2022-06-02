Gemini Powers Up

Iain Christie June 2, 2022 History, News Leave a comment

Astronaut Ed White floats in the microgravity of space outside the Gemini IV spacecraft. Behind him is the brilliant blue Earth and its white cloud cover. White is wearing a specially-designed space suit. The visor of the helmet is gold plated to protect him against the unfiltered rays of the sun. In his left hand is a Hand-Held Self-Maneuvering Unit with which he controls his movements in space. Credits: NASA/Jim McDivitt.

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we continue the story of the Gemini program, and finally, NASA is ready to move forward with the programs mission.

In the last episode of Terranauts, the Gemini Program had finally returned NASA astronauts to orbit – after a hiatus of almost 2 years.  But getting to orbit had never been the objective of the Gemini program.  Now that the spacecraft and the booster had been checked out the real work could begin – and that was the work of helping NASA get ready to go to the Moon.

Listen in.

Tags

About Iain Christie

Founder and CEO at SideKickSixtyFive Consulting and host of the Terranauts podcast. Iain is a seasoned business executive with deep understanding of the space business and government procurement policy. Iain worked for 22 years at Neptec including as CEO. He was a VP at the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, is a mentor at the Creative Destruction Lab and a visiting professor at the University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved