Gemini Powers Up

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we continue the story of the Gemini program, and finally, NASA is ready to move forward with the programs mission.

In the last episode of Terranauts, the Gemini Program had finally returned NASA astronauts to orbit – after a hiatus of almost 2 years. But getting to orbit had never been the objective of the Gemini program. Now that the spacecraft and the booster had been checked out the real work could begin – and that was the work of helping NASA get ready to go to the Moon.

Listen in.