Even before the current COVID-19 pandemic food, security was an issue that many nations were contending with. Research and development on-orbit to address this issue has happened, but it’s been limited. Now, a new commercial effort is looking to bring meaningful solutions to agricultural issues on Earth.

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast my guest is Jeffrey Manber, co-founder and CEO of Nanoracks, a leading supplier of commercial space services. In this podcast Jeffrey and I will discuss the company’s latest initiative, the StarLab Space Farming Center, why Jeffrey thinks it’s important for food security, and the implications to the agricultural sector.

Listen in.

Food security and space farming with Jeffrey Manber, Nanoracks

