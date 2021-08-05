Euroconsult adds Masterclass for the business professional

Share Facebook

Taking advantage of people being set up and familiar with videoconferencing tools, Euroconsult is now offering several Masterclass training courses.

This October Euroconsult will offer four “interactive online training sessions” all priced at €500 (~CAD$740). The courses are taught by professionals who work at Euroconsult, in english, and include Canadian based principals Nathan de Ruiter and Adam Keith. Class size is limited to 20 people.

The four classes offered include:

Introduction to space engineering fundamentals, key concepts and missions – “This session will provide our attendees with an overall summary of the various specific characteristics of the space environment and related constraints (module 1), along with the engineering concepts required to understand the technical fundamentals of a space mission (module 2). Based on these background elements, our attendees will go through each component that make up a satellite communications system (module 3) and a satellite Earth observation system (module 4).”

Each module is 60 minutes and the first class starts October 6, 2021.

Satellite projects and programs management issues – “This session will first provide our attendees with a complete roadmap for the end-to-end development of a satellite system, from concept to operations (module 1). This will be complemented by a review of the key constituents needed to support the development of a satellite project business plan (module 2). The next two modules will successively address the main principles and specifics pertaining to the management of a space program (module 3) and the fundamentals of associated risk management and insurance (module 4).”

Each module is 60 minutes and the first class starts October 13, 2021.

Space legal, regulatory and spectrum management issues – “This session will provide our attendees with the fundamentals of international and national regulations to be considered when implementing space projects (module 1). Based on these principles, they will be driven through the regulatory specifics governing satellite-based communications (module 2) and Earth observation systems and services (module 3).”

The first module is 60 minutes and the subsequent two are 90 minutes. The first class starts October 20, 2021.

Current market dynamics and future evolution trends for the space industry – “This session will provide our attendees with the structure and organization of space activities worldwide and the changes in progress across the entire ecosystem, both in the uses of space and in terms of market players (module 1). This general introductory module will be followed by two additional ones, respectively addressing the current market dynamics and foreseeable evolution trends relating to satellites services (module 2) and “New Space” (module 3).”

The first module is 60 minutes and the subsequent two are 90 minutes. The first class starts October 27, 2021.