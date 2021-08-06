Perseids undergo a data fusion at Western University to learn more about this famous meteor shower
Elizabeth Howell
August 6, 2021
News, Science
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. The Perseids show up every year in August when Earth ventures through trails of debris left behind by an ancient comet. Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls.
While amateur astronomers enjoy the spectacular sky show the Perseids meteor shower is putting on this month, scientists at Western University are using this "sky laboratory" to learn more about what happens as small rocks interact with the atmosphere.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.
Tags Perseid Meteor Shower Western University
Is SpaceQ's Associate Editor as well as a business and science reporter, researcher and consultant. She recently received her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota and is communications Instructor instructor at Algonquin College.