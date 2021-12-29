ESA Council press conference

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The ESA (European Space Agency) Council held its 303rd meeting on December 15, 2021 which was followed by a press conference.

Updates presented at the Council included “ESA Programmes, as well as preparations for the European Space Summit (planned for February 2022), the implementation of the ESA/EU Financial Framework Partnership Agreement, assistance to ESA Member States Italy and Greece, adoption of the ESA budget 2022, contributions of space projects to peaceful international relations and the rollout of the Director General’s Agenda 2025 on the way to the ESA Ministerial Meeting in November 2022.”

As Canada is a cooperating state with ESA with researchers and organizations able to participate in some programs, keeping up to date on ESA programs is important. To that end we provide the following replay of the press conference.