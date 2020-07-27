Earth observation is hitting its stride: MDA

Elizabeth Howell July 27, 2020 Earth Observation, News Comments Off on Earth observation is hitting its stride: MDA

Space-based Earth Observation. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

A senior MDA executive says Earth observation (EO) is "on the brink of a really integrated and operational era" due to continued efforts from his company and others around the world.

Within Canada, MDA is famous for its RADARSAT series of satellites – RADARSAT-1 (no longer operational after exceeding its design life), RADARSAT-2 (still working well after more than a dozen years in space) and the newly launched (in 2019) RADARSAT Constellation, a trio of three satellites carrying on the series' tradition of observing Earth in synthetic aperture radar.

