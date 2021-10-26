DRDC issues RFI for a Next-Generation Digital High-Resolution Space-Based Radar demonstrator

Marc Boucher October 26, 2021 News, Technology Comments Off on DRDC issues RFI for a Next-Generation Digital High-Resolution Space-Based Radar demonstrator

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) image of Victoria, Canada. Credit: NASA/JPL.

Needing to add more Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) capability beyond the data the Department of National Defence (DND) gets from the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and RADARSAT-2, and as a precursor to adding new SAR capability, Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) is planning to develop a prototype demonstrator satellite.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved