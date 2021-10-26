DRDC issues RFI for a Next-Generation Digital High-Resolution Space-Based Radar demonstrator

Needing to add more Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) capability beyond the data the Department of National Defence (DND) gets from the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and RADARSAT-2, and as a precursor to adding new SAR capability, Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) is planning to develop a prototype demonstrator satellite.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.