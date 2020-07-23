DND releases Surveillance of Space 2 GBO RFI summary

File photo: Alliance Rationales & Roadblocks: A U.S. - Canada Space Study. Credit: The Aerospace Corporation.

The Department of National Defence has released a summary of feedback and outcomes update as part of the industry engagement process for the Surveillance of Space 2 Ground Based Optical (GBO) Segment request for information and letter of interest.

The solicitation for the Surveillance of Space 2 GBO RFI closes on September 3, 2020.

