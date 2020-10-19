CASI ASTRO 2020 conference goes virtual

Share Facebook

It will come as no surprise that the CASI ASTRO 2020 conference which was to have been held earlier this year is going virtual. Whether it remains virtual next year is a decision that will be decided at a later date, and will be based on the state of the pandemic.

For this year, CASI is currently offering five virtual events that range from 1 1/2 hour technical sessions, a regulatory panel discussion, and a longer space domain awareness workshop.

Here’s the schedule. Note that registration is limited to 100 participants per event.

October 21 | 12:00-13:30 – Assembly, Integration and Test : Moderated by Gang Li, of the National Research Council Canada this session will present four papers.

: Moderated by Gang Li, of the National Research Council Canada this session will present four papers. October 27 | 13:00-14:30 – A Discussion on Regulatory Modernisation: Updates from Government : Representatives from Transport Canada, Global Affairs Canada, ISED and the Canadian Space Agency will be on. a panel moderated by Aram Daniel Kerkonian, Policy Advisor, Space and Marine Directorate, ISED. Attendees are requested to submit their questions by Tuesday, October 20.

: Representatives from Transport Canada, Global Affairs Canada, ISED and the Canadian Space Agency will be on. a panel moderated by Aram Daniel Kerkonian, Policy Advisor, Space and Marine Directorate, ISED. Attendees are requested to submit their questions by Tuesday, October 20. October 28 | 12:00-13:30 – Guidance, Navigation and Control : This session will have four papers presented.

: This session will have four papers presented. November 5 | 13:00-16:30 – DRDC (Defence Research and Development Canada ) Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Workshop : This 4 1/2 hour workshop will focus on Canada’s space domain awareness over the next 10 years.

) : This 4 1/2 hour workshop will focus on Canada’s space domain awareness over the next 10 years. November 12 | 13:00-15:30 – Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Technical Session: This session is moderated by Lauchie Scott, DRDC and will feature six papers on “current and future SSA and SDA problems with an emphasis on Canadian space operations.”

The CASI website notes that more virtual events are in the planning.