Canadian Space Agency continues funding health in space

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has awarded $1.11 million in nine grants to university researchers for additional studies on astronaut health in space. The goal is twofold, to help astronauts in space and benefit humans on Earth.

The grants are part of a long-term plan by the agency to be a global leader in health in space.

The CSA awarded three grants to projects that “will use data mining to analyze previously collected data to gain new knowledge on health.”

The other six grants “will use research models, where scientists can test their ideas on model organisms exposed to the space environment, here on Earth.”

The grants went to the following researchers;