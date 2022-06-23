Canadian Space Agency and Luxembourg Space Agency sign MOU

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with another space agency, this time with the Luxembourg Space Agency.

In the last year the CSA has signed MOU’s with the UK Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, renewed an agreement with the French space agency CNES and signed a joint statement with the State Space Agency of Ukraine.

According to a joint media release “the Memorandum will serve as a vehicle to establish a framework of cooperation, sharing of expertise and exchange of information between the two agencies. It also aims to strengthen collaboration by identifying projects of common interest, for example in the fields of earth observation, space exploration systems including space resources utilization and space operations. The MoU will further facilitate research, exploration, development, and use of space, not only by the two countries but also by academic and research institutes and private sector space companies.”

“The MoU will strengthen policy coordination and foster the development of common initiatives, for educational or human capital development purposes.”

Marc Serres, the The CEO of the Luxembourg Space Agency stated, “Luxembourg and Canada have always had very good business relations. When it comes to space, we also share common visions & objectives. I am very happy to have signed this MoU today, which will foster collaboration between our two countries in the field of space. I am confident that this will be an important step forward in developing further cooperation projects involving space, but also terrestrial players. “

Lisa Campbell, president of the Canadian Space Agency said, “International partnerships are essential for achieving our shared goals in space. Today we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Luxembourg as an important first step to strengthening our mutually beneficial relationship.’’

Luxembourg has been one of the countries pushing the establishment of policies and legal frameworks geared towards utilizing space resources including on the Moon.