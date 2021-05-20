Canadian Lunar Workshop program released

The Canadian Space Agency released the 2021 Canadian Lunar Workshop program today and opened up registration.
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) describes the workshop as “a forum for CSA to present an overview of the LEAP (Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program) program and for the community to showcase recent research, LEAP projects, and ideas for Gateway utilization. “
The workshop starts on June 14th and runs through June 16th. The first and third days feature a main track only, while the second day features a secondary track for the afternoon sessions. The final day includes a final plenary on Space Exploration Future Planning.
The program opens with remarks by the CSA followed by two plenary talks, one by NASA, followed by one from the European Space Agency. The program then is a mix of oral presentations and e-Poster sessions.
Topics for the oral presentations include:
- LEAP Phase 0 Science Instruments
- Lunar Innovative Technology
- Lunar Science from Sample to Orbit
- Deep Space Astronauts Healthcare
- Mature Lunar Rover Technologies & Operations
- Lunar Gateway Utilization
Follow this link for more information and to register.