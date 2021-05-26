SPRING SPECIAL

Canada Space Agency awards $3 million to Mission Control Space Services for lunar technology

Marc Boucher May 26, 2021 News, Technology Comments Off on Canada Space Agency awards $3 million to Mission Control Space Services for lunar technology

Ewan Reid, CEO of Mission Control Space Services talks about the company's lunar technology. Credit: CSA (via Zoom).

With the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry moderating his first public event with the Canadian Space Agency, the virtually assembled media witnessed his enthusiasm for space for the first time. And as the press conference unfolded he announced the next investment in Canada's lunar program, a bet on computer technology and AI software that will be used in lunar orbit and on the surface of the Moon.

