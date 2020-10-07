Canada needs to be more self-reliant with Earth Observation strategy

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) held whole-of-government webinar today to discuss Canada's Space-Based Earth Observation (SBEO) strategy. The whole-of-government approach which includes participation by 16 departments, a record for any Canadian space endeavour, is meant to learn from past programs and better position Canada with an eye towards future government needs, while creating commercial opportunities for industry. The balance between government needs and industry wants, is an ongoing issue that is definitely a work in progress.