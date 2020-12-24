All I want for the holidays is a Starlink beta invitation

All I want for the holidays is a Starlink beta invitation

Marc Boucher December 24, 2020

Santa delivers a Starlink kit. Credit: SpaceQ/Shutterstock.

As we enter the year end holiday season we're hearing from Canadians across the country that all they want for the holidays is a Starlink beta invitation. While more invitations are coming in the new year, users should understand there's a reason why it's called the "Better Than Nothing Beta." Also, it's not just consumers interested in Starlink, Members of Parliament on the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology (INDU) recently held a meeting on access and affordability with SpaceX and Telesat.

