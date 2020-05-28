A Terranauts guide to leaving the planet – Rocket Science

Share Facebook

In this episode of Terranauts, Iain Christie discusses the history of rocket science as part of a new series, a Terranauts guide to leaving the planet.

Since the new series is about leaving the planet it only makes sense to talk about rockets, rocket science and its history. And you’ll be surprised at how how far back the history of rocket science began.

This is the first of two parts on rocket science. Part one covers everything until the early 20th century. Part two starts in the 20th century and covers what we would call modern rocketry.

Listen in.

