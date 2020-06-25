A Terranauts guide to leaving the planet – Rocket Science Part 2

Illustration of rocket launching. Credit: SpaceQ

In this episode of Terranauts, Iain Christie concludes the history of rocket science as part of a new series, a Terranauts guide to leaving the planet.

Since the new series is about leaving the planet it only makes sense to talk about rockets, rocket science and its history. And you’ll be surprised at how how far back the history of rocket science began.

Part one covered everything until the early 20th century. Part two starts in the 20th century and covers what we would call modern rocketry.

Listen in.

Rocket Science part 2

