Zenith Canada Pathways Foundation now accepting applications for space fellowships

Earlier this year the Zenith Canada Pathways Foundation announced its presence with the goal of helping young students and professionals. Today they announced that applications are being accepted for their space fellowships.

According to Zenith Canada, six host organizations have signed Memoranda of Understanding to support the program and each will offer at least one fellowship. Those fellowships will be announced in early 2022 and the application deadline is Friday, October 22, 2021.

The six host companies are;

According to Zenith Canada applicants must satisfy the following criteria:

Currently enrolled in an undergraduate program OR have recently completed an undergraduate degree (or equivalent) within the last 3 years;

Are a Canadian citizen, permanent resident of Canada, or a person granted refugee status in Canada who is legally entitled to work according to your provincial legislation regulations;

Available to work starting Summer 2022 (remote work available should COVID-19 restrictions be in place during time of internship).

“Selection criteria will evaluate submitted content and creative pieces, external references, community involvement and academic proficiency with a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion to select Zenith Fellows for matched placements with Host Organizations and External Mentors within the Canadian aerospace industry. The ZCPF strongly encourages all gender identities, Indigenous and visible minority students and recent graduates to apply. Applicants can apply here.”