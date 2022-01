Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Euroconsult has begun to post videos of sessions from the December 2021 World Satellite Business Week conference.

In this first video we’re posting “ Euroconsult CEO, Pacôme Révillon addresses the Earth Observation Business market dynamics including the EO (Earth Observation) business models evolution since the 90s as well as the current key growth drivers.”

The title of the presentation is Revolutionary time for the Earth Observation business?”