U.S. Lunar Strategy Addresses The Details of Humanity Settling the Moon

If the National Cislunar Science and Technology Strategy (the Cislunar Strategy) released by the White House on November 17, 2022 actually becomes long-term U.S. policy, it could be the first truly historic document guiding human settlement of the Moon and beyond. That’s how ambitious and far-reaching the Cislunar Strategy is in its vision of organizing the region of space in the Earth-Moon system beyond geosynchronous (GEO) orbit.