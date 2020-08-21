This years Canadian Aerospace Summit is cancelled

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) today announced that it had cancelled this years Canadian Aerospace Summit scheduled for November 3-4.

In a newsletter the AIAC said “after very careful consideration, taking into account the uncertainty regarding a second wave of COVID-19, we felt we had to err on the side of ensuring the health and safety of our members, exhibitors and participants by cancelling this event. However, we know how critically important it is for us to remain connected as an industry. The Summit has become Canada’s leading national aerospace event – and we will continue our efforts through a series of exciting virtual events this fall.”

Those virtual events would take place in September and October. Then on March 23-24, 2021 the AIAC said it was looking to produce a 2-day event in Ottawa.

The summit is a highlight on the yearly conference circuit with strong government support and an A list of speakers.