The solar systems icy moons with Ingrid Daubar

Artist's rendering of NASA's Europa mission spacecraft. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we discuss the icy moons of the solar system including their potential for future In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU). This is the seventh of ten episodes in our special series Doing Business in the Solar System hosted by Elizabeth Howell.

Welcome to Doing Business in the Solar System, where we talk about finding opportunities in the universe. This is a SpaceQ podcast and your host is Elizabeth Howell.

In October 2024, a NASA mission is scheduled to launch to one of the most famous icy moons of the solar system. Europa Clipper will take a six-year journey to Jupiter’s system and go in orbit around the gas giant planet. From there, it will make dozens of flybys by Europa to learn more about its ice, its ocean and the moon’s potential for habitability.

To tell us more about the mission and its implications, we’ll hear from Ingrid Daubar. She is a Brown University assistant professor of research and a project scientist for Europa Clipper

