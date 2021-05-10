The NASA Artemis Ecosystem with Alex Ellery

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we discuss NASA’s Artemis ecosystem with Alex Ellery. This is the third of ten episodes in our special series Doing Business in the Solar System hosted by Elizabeth Howell.

NASA’s next steps in the solar system include going back to the Moon. The agency is working on its Artemis program that is supposed to put boots on the surface in the 2020s. It’s a little different from the Apollo years. This time, the agency will be bringing in international astronauts and robots.

To learn more about the Artemis ecosystem, we’ll have a chat with Alex Ellery. Dr. Ellery is the Canada Research Professor in Space Robotics and Space Technology at Carleton University in Ottawa. He’s also written extensively about the Artemis program.

Listen in.

The Show

