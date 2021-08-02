The hunt for exoplanets – Will we find a planet we can live on?

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we discuss the hunt for exoplanets, in particular those where humanity could survive. This is the ninth of ten episodes in our special series Doing Business in the Solar System hosted by Elizabeth Howell.

We’ve found thousands of exoplanets in the last 30 years, particularly with tools like NASA’s Kepler mission and the HARPS instrument at the La Silla telescope in Chile. But for the last few years, we’ve had the capability to seek out worlds that are potentially habitable, like the famous TRAPPIST-1 system with several planets the size of Earth.

So far these worlds are just lights in a telescope, but before long observatories and potential missions will show us more. To tell us more about the future of exoplanet science, we’ll hear from Franck Marchis, a senior planetary astronomer at the SETI Institute.

