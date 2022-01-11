The effect of climate change on Canadian trees and agriculture

Share Facebook

On this weeks episode of the Earth and Space podcast we’re learning how climate change will effect trees and agriculture in Canada’s mid-to-northern latitudes.

Global warming is expected to have a disproportionate effect on Canada’s mid-latitude and north, including on the range of its tree species and agriculture. Western University has a team of researchers running scenarios with real-life trees to see how they react under heat stress.

Our guest is Danielle Way, an associate professor who focuses on global change biology, plant physiology and ecology. Danielle will provide us with a glimpse into the changes that are happening and what it means for Canada and the global repercussions.

Listen in.