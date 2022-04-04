The Canadian Space Agency funds four space exploration investigations

The Kuiper Belt. credit: NASA.

The Canadian Space Agency has awarded four researchers grants totalling $493,081 for four space exploration investigations.

The investigators and their space exploration grants are:

  • Dr. Ed Cloutis from the University of Winnipeg, who is a co-investigator on the Mastcam-Z instrument on the Perseverance rover;
The Mast Camera, or Mastcam for short, takes color images and color video footage of the Martian terrain. The images can be stitched together to create panoramas of the landscape around the rover. Credit: NASA.
  • Dr. Wesley Fraser from the University of Victoria, who is leading a project to support the New Horizons mission by continuing the search for Kuiper Belt objects;
This artist's rendering of the large Kuiper Belt object Eris and its moon Dysnomia imagines the rest of the solar system as a distant, dusty disk. Credit: NASA/ESA/STScI.
  • Dr. William J. Percival from the University of Waterloo, who will use data from the Euclid mission to shed light on the accelerating expansion of the universe;
Artist's impression of the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope.
Artist’s impression of the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope. Credit: ESA/C. Carreau.
  • Dr. Livio Tornabene from Western University, who is a co-investigator on the CaSSIS instrument on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.
ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter. Credit: ESA.
