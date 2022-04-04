The Canadian Space Agency funds four space exploration investigations

The Canadian Space Agency has awarded four researchers grants totalling $493,081 for four space exploration investigations.
The investigators and their space exploration grants are:
- Dr. Ed Cloutis from the University of Winnipeg, who is a co-investigator on the Mastcam-Z instrument on the Perseverance rover;
- Dr. Wesley Fraser from the University of Victoria, who is leading a project to support the New Horizons mission by continuing the search for Kuiper Belt objects;
- Dr. William J. Percival from the University of Waterloo, who will use data from the Euclid mission to shed light on the accelerating expansion of the universe;
- Dr. Livio Tornabene from Western University, who is a co-investigator on the CaSSIS instrument on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.