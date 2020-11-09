Tahir Merali on 4pi Lab’s Satellite Constellation for Wildfire Detection

Share Facebook

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast I’m taking to Tahir Merali, COO of the startup 4pi Lab who are planning to build a constellation of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit to detect small wildfires.

It’s a fascinating idea. Once operational, the service is designed to give communities and governments who want access to the data, as early a heads-up as possible so the decision maker can decide what to do about the wildfires. But before they begin building satellites, the company is working on developing its optical sensor.

Listen in.

