Tahir Merali on 4pi Lab’s Satellite Constellation for Wildfire Detection

File photo: Canadian wildfires image taken by NASA's Aqua satellite on May 30, 2015. Credit: NASA.

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast I’m taking to Tahir Merali, COO of the startup 4pi Lab who are planning to build a constellation of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit to detect small wildfires.

It’s a fascinating idea. Once operational, the service is designed to give communities and governments who want access to the data, as early a heads-up as possible so the decision maker can decide what to do about the wildfires. But before they begin building satellites, the company is working on developing its optical sensor.

Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

