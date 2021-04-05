Startup NXT Farm is profitable and growing organically

NXT Farm precision agriculture technology startup. Credit: NXT Farm.

On this weeks Space Economy podcast my guest is Pavel Bordioug of NXT Farm, a precision agriculture technology startup based in the Waterloo, Ontario.

Less than two years after launching their AG platform for farmers, NXT Farm are profitable, growing organically and as co-founder and CEO Pavel Bordioug tells me in our interview, have exciting plans for the future.

Satellite data for the AG industry is still in its early stage development, and yet is already providing actionable data that is designed to improve crop management.

With customers in Canada, the U.S., Brazil, the Ukraine and with a new contract in South Africa, NXT Farm and its 10 employees seems poised for further growth.

