Sampling the Aitken Basin at the Moon’s South Pole

What is the Aitken Basin at the Moon’s South Pole and why should we explore it? Listen to this weeks Space Economy podcast for answers.

In this the final episode in our annual Summer Season special podcast, we have another Future-in-Space Operations presentation. This time the presenter is Bradley Jolliff of Washington University in St. Louis who discusses the “Motivation and Challenges for Sampling the Moon’s Giant South Pole – Aitken Basin.”

The South Pole–Aitken (SPA) basin is an immense impact crater on the far side of the Moon and its diameter is roughly 2,500 km and almost 8 km deep. NASA states it is one of the largest known impact craters in the Solar System and is the largest, oldest, and deepest basin on the Moon.

Listen in.

Motivation and Challenges for Sampling the Moon’s Giant South Pole – Aitken Basin Presentation

