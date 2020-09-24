Podcast – NASA provides an update on its lunar exploration program

Share Facebook

NASA provided a comprehensive update on its lunar exploration program this past Monday including holding a media teleconference to answer questions from journalists.

In this weeks SpaceQ podcast, we feature our fourth and last episode of our Summer Series. In two weeks we begin our 4th season, and we’re excited to bring you some great content, including interviews with today’s and future leaders from the space community.

Today’s podcast is a recording on the teleconference from this past Monday where NASA discussed its early Artemis exploration plans after releasing its Lunar Exploration Program Overview earlier in the day.

On the call were NASA Administrator Jim Brindenstine along with;

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

James Reuter, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

After short introductory statements, the teleconference was opened up to questions from journalists. It is those questions and the answer which are well worth listening to, to gain insights into NASA’s lunar exploration program.

Listen in.

