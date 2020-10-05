Picterra and SkyWatch partner for AI and Machine Learning Earth Observation Change Detection

Share Facebook

SkyWatch, who develop Earth Observation (EO) software that connects satellite data operators and application developers, is always looking for ways to fulfill its mission of making EO data more accessible and cheaper. Today they announced a new partnership with Picterra who offer a machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) software-as-a-service geospatial platform. In an interview with SpaceQ, SkyWatch CEO James Slifierz discusses the new partnership.