Operation Tomorrow Space

Marc Boucher November 16, 2021 News, Technology Leave a comment

Operation Tomorrow Space - A constellation of weather satellites. Credit: Tomorrow.io.

Operation Tomorrow Space is a new project of Tomorrow.io which will see the company launch a new constellation of weather satellites starting next year.

The company completed a Series D financing round earlier this year bringing the total funds raised to date at over US$200 million.

The company already has some impressive customers lined for their weather data and with new technologies being developed they say their satellites will improve weather forecasting and help climate science.

Today’s Earth and Space podcast guest is Tomorrow.io’s Director of Space Strategy, Aravind Ravichandran.

Listen in.

Operation Tomorrow Space podcast

