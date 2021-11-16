Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Operation Tomorrow Space is a new project of Tomorrow.io which will see the company launch a new constellation of weather satellites starting next year.

The company completed a Series D financing round earlier this year bringing the total funds raised to date at over US$200 million.

The company already has some impressive customers lined for their weather data and with new technologies being developed they say their satellites will improve weather forecasting and help climate science.

Today’s Earth and Space podcast guest is Tomorrow.io’s Director of Space Strategy, Aravind Ravichandran.

Listen in.

Operation Tomorrow Space podcast