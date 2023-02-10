MDA Secures First Contract With Argentina’s National Telecommunications Company ARSAT

Share Facebook

Building on the success of its antenna business, MDA announced yesterday that it had signed its first contract with ARSAT, Argentina’s national telecommunications company.

MDA will “design, build and supply all of the Ka-band multibeam antennas for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite.” The Geostationary orbit ARSAT-SG1 satellite “will provide high-speed internet as well as digital video and voice services across the country and to Bolivia, Paraguay and Chile.”

The contract follows the completed preliminary design review completed last summer. ARSAT-SG1 will become the first High-throughput satellite (HTS) in ARSAT’s small fleet of GEO satellites which include ARSAT-1 and ARSAT-2.

ARSAT-SG1 replaces the previously planned ARSAT-3 satellite which was shelved several years ago in favour of a more modern satellite bus and capabilities. ARSAT is in the planning stages of potentially adding a fourth GEO satellite to the fleet, ARSAT-SG2.

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA said “it is a privilege to work with ARSAT to build these antennas that will help bring enhanced digital connectivity to Argentina and neighbouring countries. This contract is another example of how MDA is leveraging its satellite systems technology and offerings to further expand our global footprint and customer base.”

Facundo Leal, president of ARSAT added “we highly value the work being done by MDA in the development of the antennas for our third satellite and are confident that, together with our system integrator INVAP, we will achieve our goals.”