MDA Secures First Contract With Argentina’s National Telecommunications Company ARSAT

Marc Boucher February 10, 2023 Business, News Leave a comment

File photo: ARSAT-2. Credit: INVAP S.E.

Building on the success of its antenna business, MDA announced yesterday that it had signed its first contract with ARSAT, Argentina’s national telecommunications company.

MDA will “design, build and supply all of the Ka-band multibeam antennas for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite.” The Geostationary orbit ARSAT-SG1 satellite “will provide high-speed internet as well as digital video and voice services across the country and to Bolivia, Paraguay and Chile.”

The contract follows the completed preliminary design review completed last summer. ARSAT-SG1 will become the first High-throughput satellite (HTS) in ARSAT’s small fleet of GEO satellites which include ARSAT-1 and ARSAT-2.

ARSAT-SG1 replaces the previously planned ARSAT-3 satellite which was shelved several years ago in favour of a more modern satellite bus and capabilities. ARSAT is in the planning stages of potentially adding a fourth GEO satellite to the fleet, ARSAT-SG2.

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA said “it is a privilege to work with ARSAT to build these antennas that will help bring enhanced digital connectivity to Argentina and neighbouring countries. This contract is another example of how MDA is leveraging its satellite systems technology and offerings to further expand our global footprint and customer base.”

Facundo Leal, president of ARSAT added “we highly value the work being done by MDA in the development of the antennas for our third satellite and are confident that, together with our system integrator INVAP, we will achieve our goals.”

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive LLC. Boucher has 20+ years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 30 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2023 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved