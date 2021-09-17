Maritime Launch Services spaceport makes it into local candidates election debate

Share Facebook

As reported in the Guysborough Journal, the proposed spaceport by Maritime Launch Services was a topic in the recent federal election candidates debate.

The Cape Breton–Canso (Nova Scotia) riding candidates include Liberal Mike Kelloway (incumbent), Fiona MacLeod, Conservative Party of Canada, Jana Reddick, New Democratic Party and Brad Grandy, People’s Party of Canada.

There was one question in the debate related to the spaceport. “If elected or re-elected, would play in helping Maritime Launch Services (MLS) successfully move the effort to open Canada’s first launch facility forward.”

Both the Liberal incumbent Mike Kelloway and Conservative candidate Fiona MacLeod support of the project.

MacLeod’s response followed the party platform on innovation which we wrote about recently. She said “I do believe it’s had its environmental assessment passed but more specifically in terms of funding, Canada’s Conservatives support innovative projects like Maritime Launch Services and we will have, when in government, a program that will invest $5 billion over the next five years to find programs aimed at major projects like this space initiative.”

Reddick, the NDP candidate was neither in favour or against the project saying “We have to make sure that we’re considerate of the climate when we’re making these infrastructure investments.”

In other news related to MLS, the company will be holding an open house on October 6, 2021 between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Canso-Hazel Hill Fire Department Fire Hall.

The company said in a notice that by attending the the Open House those interested would “learn more about us and the status of our project. Our team, along with Stantec Consulting, St.FX, Lloyds Register, Lindsay Construction, and Nova Construction, will be on site to share information about the project, upcoming job opportunities, and to answer any questions you may have.”