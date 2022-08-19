Maritime Launch Services Has Crown Land Lease Approved

Share Facebook

Another important, and long-sought after item on the Maritime Launch Services (MLS) to do list can now be marked as accomplished. MLS has a 20 year crown land lease with the Province of Nova Scotia for Spaceport Nova Scotia.

With the new crown land lease in hand, MLS will be able to develop and operate Spaceport Nova Scotia once it completes and has approved the remainder of the Province of Nova Scotia environmental assessment conditions.

Stephen Matier, President and CEO, Maritime Launch Services said “Acquiring the land lease is a huge milestone for Maritime Launch and the development of Spaceport Nova Scotia. This land lease cements Nova Scotia’s place as a leader in Canada’s growing space industry. We’re excited to build Spaceport Nova Scotia, but even more excited to build our team in Canso, Hazel Hill, and Little Dover, creating good jobs in the growing space sector.”

Outline of the 334.5 acres crown land lease. Credit: MLS.

The Province of Nova Scotia granted a 20-year year crown land lease with an option to renew for another 20 years. The total area of the lease is 334.5 acres. MLS would need to “comply with the terms and conditions outlined in the lease” for the renewal to come into effect.

MLS will develop the following facilities on the crown land; A horizontal integration facility, launch pad, and related infrastructure to support launch activities.