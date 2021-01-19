Interviewed – New Canadian Space Agency president Lisa Campbell

Canadian Space Agency President Lisa Campbell signs the US Artemis Accords. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

This past week we had the opportunity to interview Lisa Campbell, president of the Canadian Space Agency on the Space Economy podcast. It was our first opportunity to interview Ms. Campbell since she started at the agency last September.

Ms. Campbell joined the agency just months into the pandemic. We talk about some of the challenges the pandemics created, but also some of the opportunities it’s presented. As well, a discussion of the CSA wouldn’t be complete without at least one budget question.

