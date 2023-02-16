GHGSat to Provide the International Energy Agency with Methane Data

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

GHGSat announced a new collaboration, this time with the Paris based International Energy Agency (IEA), making methane data from its constellation of emission tracking satellites available.

Specifically, GHGSat will provide “aggregated facility-level high-resolution data” which will be incorporated into IEA reports including with the IEA Global Methane Tracker 2023.

In a press release, GHGSat said it “is providing the IEA with measurements performed by its constellation of 6 satellites at individual industrial facilities around the world. This unique insight on methane emissions directly attributable to sites will help the IEA generate an increasingly accurate picture of methane emissions from the energy sector.”

GHGSat President Stephane Germain said “IEA’s Global Methane Tracker provides the clearest view available on methane emissions from the energy sector around the world every year. Contributing our unique facility-level measurements will help provide even deeper insight to IEA’s analysis. This is a great opportunity to enhance our global understanding of methane emissions and we look forward to growing this collaboration over the years to come.”

Tim Gould, Chief Energy Economist at the IEA added that “The IEA’s Global Methane Tracker brings together the best and most up-to-date empirical data to provide a holistic picture of methane emissions globally. Satellites are providing a major boost to our understanding of the level and nature of methane emissions, and I am delighted that we are able to draw on the insights and data available from GHGSat’s array of satellites in this year’s update of the Tracker.”

GHGSat also stated that its satellite “constellation has made over 550,000 facility measurements and identified nearly 8 Mt of methane emissions worldwide across industries in 2022. The accurate data on industrial methane emissions will complement other datasets used in IEA’s analysis and the Global Methane Tracker. With 5 more methane satellites to be launched in 2023, GHGSat expects to bring even more emissions insights to the discussion.”